Early Leeds United fixture for new season picked for live broadcast as part of selected quartet

Leeds discovered their schedule for their second tier return on Thursday morning and the Whites will begin the new campaign with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6. The fixture has also been selected as one of four games to be shown live by Sky Sports over the course of the opening weekend.

The Sky cameras will firstly be at Hillsborough on Friday evening for the clash between Championship new pair Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton. Leicester City against Coventry City the following day will also be live on Sky in a 12 noon showdown at the King Power.

The Leeds against Cardiff contest then forms part of a Sunday Sky Sports double header with the Elland Road match followed by Sunderland versus Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light in a 5pm start which will also be shown live on Sky.