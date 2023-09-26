Elland Road has in recent years been populated by fan-favourite, competent defensive midfielders but few have taken to life at Leeds United quite like Ethan Ampadu during his first two months as a Whites player.

The Wales international is vastly experienced despite his tender years, enduring the lows of relegation with Sheffield United, Spezia and Venezia during loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, as well as revelling in qualification for, and participation in, tournaments such as the European Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

At 22, he remains younger than predecessors Tyler Adams and Kalvin Phillips when they each rose to prominence at Elland Road, but has already demonstrated a proficiency at the base of Daniel Farke’s midfield allaying fears that Leeds would not, or could not, adequately replace the aforementioned duo.

After eight league games this season, in which he has played every minute, there is a reasonable sample to judge Ampadu’s adjustment to life at Elland Road. The player himself spoke of feeling settled, personally and professionally, in West Yorkshire whilst on international duty earlier this month. On the pitch, it is difficult to envisage Farke’s Leeds team functioning as cogently without him, such is the influence he has had in the opening two months of the four-year contract signed in July.

Ethan Ampadu. Leeds United v Watford FC. SkyBet Championship. Elland Road Stadium Picture Bruce Rollinson 23 Septemer 2023.

While Ampadu does operate in front of the defence, akin to the role fulfilled by Phillips and Adams before him, his precise function is somewhat different, owing to the style Leeds employ. This season, the Whites are a front foot team, keeping possession of the ball, operating in the opposition half due to a lower calibre of opponent, a far-cry from the approach utilised by Jesse Marsch in the Premier League.

Similarities can be drawn between Ampadu’s defensive and leadership abilities, though, when compared with the named pair, both of whom were revered during their time at Elland Road. The Welsh international ranks first among his Leeds peers for ball recoveries and interceptions, only coming second to Luke Ayling in successful tackles by a whisker.

Where Adams’ progressive capabilities in particular were hindered by a team style which did not prioritise patient build-up, throughout his career in Major League Soccer and the German Bundesliga, the American was not regarded a typically progressive player.

Ampadu on the other hand has demonstrated an ability to contribute to more attacking phases, whereas Adams was, an admittedly effective, breaker-up of play; a primarily destructive presence.

Leeds’ new No. 4 meanwhile, ranks second among his Leeds teammates for progressive passes this season, as well as completed passes into the final third, bettered in both cases by Pascal Struijk, whose deeper starting position attracts less opposition pressure, which explains why defenders tend to rank higher than midfielders in these particular metrics.

Ampadu’s pass completion rate of 84.2 per cent is above the 2023/24 team average, while his non-penalty Expected Goals (NPxG) total of 0.3 for the season so far, already surpasses the 0.1 Adams accrued in 26 Premier League appearances last term. Granted, the USMNT skipper was playing for an iteration of Leeds that dominated the ball and territory a great deal less than Ampadu’s, but data aside, even to the naked eye, Ampadu can contribute to more phases of play, albeit at a lower level.

Case in point, Ampadu’s 17 shot-creating actions (SCAs) – which are defined as the two attacking actions preceding a shot, such as a pass, dribble or tackle to regain possession, among others – is the fifth-highest in the Leeds squad. Per 90 minutes, Ampadu’s ranking falls somewhat, but the value of his passing is something which helps Leeds develop and sustain attacks. Whenever the ball is lost or recycled back to the 22-year-old, he is capable of recovering possession, switching play or finding a teammate in an advanced position with his passing range.

Speaking of, Phillips’ passing repertoire came to be something he was lauded for at Elland Road and with England. Ampadu is not quite at Phillips’ level yet, nor does Farke attack like Marcelo Bielsa with switches of play to wingers hugging either touchline, but the ability is there; Ampadu has completed 27 of his 43 long pass attempts this season, the second-most of any outfield Leeds player.

Broadly, he is this squad’s all-rounder. Ampadu can be destructive, like Adams, distribute at a level not dissimilar, but also not yet equal, to Phillips and in this team contribute to multiple phases of build-up play. All the while, he excels in the unquantifiable aspects: positioning, on-field leadership and more general reading of the game.