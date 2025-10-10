Leeds United have enjoyed the unwavering support for the Elland Road faithful after making their big return to the Premier League this season.

The opening night of the campaign brought a memorable occasion at LS11 as a late penalty from Lukas Nmecha helped the Whites to a narrow win against Everton. Daniel Farke’s men remained unbeaten on home soil with home draws with Newcastle United and Bournemouth and Bournemouth before Tottenham Hotspur became the first visiting side to claim all three points from a trip to Elland Road prior to the international break.

However, no matter what the result has been, the home faithful have continually shown their backing for Farke and his players. Those fans also continue to undertake their usual matchday routines and there are several features of a visit to Elland Road that have been passed down from generation to generation and are still carried out to this day.

1 . Graveley’s Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . The Old Peacock Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do. | Google Streetview Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

3 . Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off. | Google Streetview Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

4 . Get a photo with Billy Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Visit a loved one The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game. | Getty Images Photo Sales