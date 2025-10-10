You're not a Leeds United fan if you haven't done these 11 things on matchday

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 10th Oct 2025, 18:30 BST

There are some familiar features of any matchday at Elland Road.

Leeds United have enjoyed the unwavering support for the Elland Road faithful after making their big return to the Premier League this season.

The opening night of the campaign brought a memorable occasion at LS11 as a late penalty from Lukas Nmecha helped the Whites to a narrow win against Everton. Daniel Farke’s men remained unbeaten on home soil with home draws with Newcastle United and Bournemouth and Bournemouth before Tottenham Hotspur became the first visiting side to claim all three points from a trip to Elland Road prior to the international break.

However, no matter what the result has been, the home faithful have continually shown their backing for Farke and his players. Those fans also continue to undertake their usual matchday routines and there are several features of a visit to Elland Road that have been passed down from generation to generation and are still carried out to this day.

Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s.

1. Graveley’s

Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s. | Getty Images

Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do.

2. The Old Peacock

Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do. | Google Streetview Photo: Google Streetview

It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off.

3. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off. | Google Streetview Photo: Google Streetview

Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time.

4. Get a photo with Billy

Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time. | AFP via Getty Images

The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game.

5. Visit a loved one

The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game. | Getty Images

It’s hard to walk by the West Stand on a match day without admiring the players’ swanky cars.

6. Baulk at player cars

It’s hard to walk by the West Stand on a match day without admiring the players’ swanky cars. | Getty Images

