Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ended nine years at Everton to join Leeds United this summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed his Leeds United surprise upon his Everton switch and Whites fans hope as he continues to settle at Elland Road.

England-capped striker Calvert-Lewin ended nine years with Everton when joining Leeds as a free agent signing this summer for a move which took the Sheffield-born forward back to his Yorkshire roots.

Even so, Calvert-Lewin has admitted an element of surprise at just how quickly he has felt settled at Leeds just eight weeks after signing.

With five Whites appearances now under his belt, the striker hopes that his new club’s fans are now giving him even more support than when he first arrived as he declares his aim to affect games, lead the line “properly” and ultimately score goals.

“I perhaps didn't expect to feel that way”

Speaking to LUTV, Calvert-Lewin was asked how much he was enjoying being at Leeds and how he felt like he was slotting into the side.

"Truthfully I am thoroughly enjoying it and I think that you can generally see that in the way that I play,” said the striker.

"I am enjoying being in a new environment, the feeling of the football club, familiar Yorkshire accents and things like that so simple things like that really.

"From my first day I felt at home and I perhaps didn't expect to feel that way.

"But I think the way I have been received by the fans also, I think now that they have got to see me play in a Leeds shirt, I like to think that they are starting to get behind me even more and more and I can feel that.

"I am just every time I go on the pitch at the moment looking to affect the game, lead the line properly and score goals."