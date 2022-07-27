Leeds United’s Premier League campaign begins in ten days time at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers just over two months since the final day victory over Brentford that retained the Whites’ Premier League status.

United’s Under-21 side will get their campaign underway one day earlier, away to Derby County’s development side, hoping to start on the front foot after the misfortune of relegation last year.

The youngsters were detrimentally affected by first-team injuries throughout the 2021/22 campaign, with star players at Under-23 level – as the age group was previously referred – required to bulk out the senior squad.

Leeds U21s kick off their 2022/23 campaign away to Derby County (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

This season, the first-team group has been supplemented by several signings, while younger players situated between the two groups are a year older and closer to more regular senior involvement.

This is likely to mean the Under-21 squad – as it will be known henceforth – experiences considerably less upheaval which should only increase the team’s chances of a successful season.

Here is a list of all the young Whites’ Premier League 2 Division 2 fixtures for the upcoming 2022/23 season:

Friday 5th August, 7pm - Derby County U21s vs Leeds United U21s - Pride Park

Monday 15th August, 1pm - Leeds United U21s vs Norwich City U21s - Thorp Arch

Friday 19th August, 7pm - Aston Villa U21s vs Leeds United U21s - Aston Villa Training Ground

Monday 29th August, 1pm - Leeds United U21s vs Nottingham Forest U21s - Thorp Arch

Friday 9th September, 7pm - West Bromwich Albion U21s vs Leeds United U21s - The Hawthorns

Friday 16th September, 7pm - Leeds United U21s vs Southampton U21s - Elland Road

[EFL Trophy] Tuesday 20th September, 7pm - Crewe Alexandra vs Leeds United U21s - Mornflake Stadium

Friday 30th September, 7pm - Leeds United U21s vs Stoke City U21s - City of York Council’s LNER Stadium

[EFL Trophy] Tuesday 4th October, 7pm - Tranmere Rovers vs Leeds United U21s - Prenton Park

Monday 10th October, 7pm - Sunderland U21s vs Leeds United U21s - Eppleton Colliery Welfare

[EFL Trophy] Tuesday 18th October, 7pm - Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United U21s - University of Bolton Stadium

Sunday 23rd October, 1pm - Middlesbrough U21s vs Leeds United U21s - Riverside Stadium

Monday 7th November, 1pm - Leeds United U21s vs Newcastle United U21s - Thorp Arch

Monday 9th January, 7pm - Nottingham Forest U21s vs Leeds United U21s - Meadow Lane Stadium

Monday 16th January, 7pm - Leeds United U21s vs West Bromwich Albion U21s - City of York Council’s LNER Stadium

Friday 27th January, 2pm - Norwich City U21s vs Leeds United U21s - Lotus Training Centre

Monday 13th February, 7pm - Newcastle United U21s vs Leeds United U21s - Whitley Park

Monday 20th February, 7pm - Leeds United U21s vs Aston Villa U21s - Elland Road

Friday 24th February, 7pm - Southampton U21s vs Leeds United U21s - St Mary’s Stadium

Monday 6th March, 7pm - Leeds United U21s vs Derby County U21s - City of York Council’s LNER Stadium

Monday 20th March, 7pm - Leeds United U21s vs Sunderland U21s - Elland Road

Friday 31st March, 7pm - Stoke City U21s vs Leeds United U21s - Bet365 Stadium

Monday 24th April, 7pm - Leeds United U21s vs Middlesbrough U21s - City of York Council’s LNER Stadium