Leeds United face transfer ‘battle’ as rivals join chase for full-back

Leeds United drew 1-1 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday night as they continue their battle against relegation from the Premier League. Javi Gracia’s side are currently sat in 16th position and are only a point above the drop zone with five games of the season left to play.

Next up for the Whites is a crucial away trip to Bournemouth this weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club....

Attacker attracting interest

Leeds could face a ‘battle’ to keep hold of Wilfried Gnonto in the next transfer window, especially if they are relegated to the Championship. That’s according to a report by Football Insider, who claim the Italy international is attracting interest from other clubs in the top flight and from his home country.

Gnonto, who is 19-years-old, made the switch to Elland Road on a five-year deal last summer from FC Zurich and has made a positive impression during his first year in England. He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has chipped in with four goals in 22 games in all competitions so far in this campaign.

Target wanted elsewhere

Italian news outlet CalcioMercato reported last month that Leeds are interested in signing Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo this summer. However, Sky Sports claim that Fulham now ‘want’ to land him along with European giants such as Juventus, AC Milan, Villarreal and Valencia meaning there is plenty of competition for his signature.