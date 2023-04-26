Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Residential Leeds road blocked by overturned car after crash involving parked vehicle in Garforth

A residential road in Leeds was blocked this afternoon after a collision that resulted in one vehicle landing on its roof.

By Charles Gray
Published 26th Apr 2023, 20:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 20:21 BST

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Barleyhill Road in Garforth shortly before 2:25pm today (Wednesday).

The collision is believed to have involved two vehicles, one of which was parked. Footage showed an overturned car in the middle of the road.

The occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

An overturned car blocked Barleyhill Road in both directions. Photo: GoogleAn overturned car blocked Barleyhill Road in both directions. Photo: Google
