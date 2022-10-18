Leeds United are preparing to launch a bid for Juventus’ Weston McKennie in January, according to journalist Simon Phillips. The midfielder would be the third USA international to arrive at the club this year.

McKennie began his professional career with Schalke before he joined Juventus on loan in 2020 followed by a permanent switch the following summer. The Texas-born star was a regular for the Italian giants in his first two seasons as he helped them lift the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, however has so far struggled in what has been a difficult season for Juventus.

McKennie has been benched for four of Juve’s matches so far this season and has failed to make much of an impact as Massimiliano Allegri’s side sit eighth in Serie A - ten points from top spot.

Now Jesse Marsch is ready to test Juve’s resolve to keep the midfielder, however will face competition from a number of other clubs that are interested in his signature. The report claims that the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and others are all keen on snapping up the 24-year-old, while Leeds will be hoping Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams will tempt their international teammate into a move up north.