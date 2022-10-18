Patrick Bamford received a message of support from Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following his penalty miss at the weekend. The striker is yet to score this season and was handed the perfect opportunity to equalise for Leeds United when William Saliba was adjudged to have handled the ball in their Premier League meeting. However, Bamford dragged his shot wide and left the Whites with their third defeat in four matches.

Following the match Ramsdale spoke on Bamford’s penalty, saying: “Firstly, it’s great to see Pat back out there after a long time. You play against these people, and you have competition and what not, but after the game, you have the mutual respect to say ‘hello’ and all those things.

“It’s good that you have that feeling that you’re getting one up on him at the time. He could quite easily have scored that penalty, and it turns in his favour. So, it’s a great little battle we’ve got, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t just me. We had some big blocks and moments from our defenders, midfielders and attackers. It’s a great day all-round, really.”

Bamford is still on the road to returning to full fitness after spencing a majority of last season on the sidelines. The 29-year-old suffered a number of injuries during the 2021/22 campaign that kept him out for around 250 days in total.