Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are set to benefit from a huge financial boost for the Premier League.

The Whites, like many of their rivals, have felt the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw fans locked out of games for months.

That loss of revenue had a big impact on clubs, and indeed the Premier League generally.

But there is good news for Andrea Radrizzani and his fellow top-flight owners, with a Deloitte study discovering that significant growth is now on the cards after the low of covid.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After league-wide revenues dropped from £5.2bn to £4.5bn due to the pandemic, revenues shot up to £4.9bn in the 2020/21 season.

That’s an 8% growth, and the study has found revenues are likely to hit £5.5bn for the 2021/22 season.

In the following 12 months, revenues are expected to rise even further to reach £6bn in the following 12 months, shooting up beyond pre-coronavirus levels.

The big five leagues are already said to have grown by 3%, though the Premier League is the only top league to see matchday profits increase.

Time Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte’s sports business group, told PA Sport: “At Premier League level, if you look purely at the revenue generated by the clubs then you would say that the message is overarchingly positive in terms of how they’ve come through the pandemic.

Rarizzani says he was left ‘ashamed’ by the situation

“Obviously it has been a shock to the overall business model of the clubs and they’ve had to adjust and work in slightly different ways.

“But as we look at the financial reports of the Premier League clubs to get through this they haven’t had to take on significant amounts of external debt, they haven’t had to hamstring themselves in ways in which maybe other clubs around Europe or some of the Championship clubs have had to.

“While there are still going to be challenges ahead, all those Premier League clubs they can now look forward with optimism for what’s to come.”