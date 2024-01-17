A round-up of the latest headlines from Elland Road as Leeds United step up their transfer activity.

Leeds United have exactly two weeks to conclude whatever transfer business they have ahead of a Championship promotion push in the second-half of the season. Daniel Farke's side sit fourth, seven points from Ipswich in the second automatic spot, following consecutive 3-0 wins against Birmingham and Cardiff.

Leeds confirmed their first piece of business on Tuesday evening, securing breakout star Archie Gray to a long-term contract that will keep him in West Yorkshire until 2028. Supporters will hope for some more positive announcements in the coming days and The YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines.

Spurs loan return

Leeds could return to Tottenham for a third time this season as they eye a 'speculative' approach for Ben Davies. The Athletic reports that while a deal is currently unlikely, changes to Ange Postecoglou's squad this month could open a door for the Welshman's exit.

Davies has been a regular starter at Tottenham in recent weeks, slotting into central defence to replace long-term absentee Micky van de Ven. But the Dutchman is back fit and Postecoglou signed Radu Dragusin last week, and any further defensive additions could see Davies pushed down the pecking order.

The 30-year-old has spent much of his career at left-back but has moved into central areas competently in recent weeks, and as a Welsh international is known to Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James. Rodon is also an employee of Tottenham and Davies would be the third arrival from North London, albeit Djed Spence's spell was cut short.

Cresswell offers

Leeds have reportedly received several offers for out-of-favour defender Charlie Cresswell. The latest reports suggest that Millwall are among a number of Championship clubs to have come forward for the 21-year-old, whose future at Elland Road remains uncertain.

Cresswell has been absent from the Whites matchday squad in recent weeks, with Farke explaining that he was not 'mentally' ready to play amid ongoing frustration over a lack of minutes. The England under-21 international has not started since the Carabao Cup defeat at Salford in August.