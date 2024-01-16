Leeds United have agreed a new long-term contract with first-team player and academy graduate Archie Gray as the teenager commits his future to the club.

The England Under-20 international has agreed terms on a new long-term deal at Elland Road which will see him contracted to the club until the summer of 2028, once fresh terms become active.

Seventeen-year-old Gray celebrates his next birthday in March this year, at which time his new deal will come into effect. He has already featured prominently under manager Daniel Farke this season, at right-back and in central midfield, and consequently has been rewarded for his efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray made his professional debut at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign as Leeds hosted Cardiff City in their season opener at Elland Road. He has since appeared 28 times across all competitions, the vast majority of which have been from the start.

A boyhood Leeds supporter, Gray is son of former United striker Andy, grandson of former Scotland international Frank and great-nephew to club legend Eddie, all of the Gray nomenclature.

"Having become the latest player to progress from the academy to the first team, following in the footsteps of many famous names down the years, the club are delighted Gray, a boyhood Leeds United supporter, has pledged his future to the Whites," a club statement read on Tuesday evening.