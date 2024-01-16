Leeds United youngster Archie Gray has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Elland Road.

The 17-year-old has committed his future to his boyhood club by agreeing a new contract which runs until the summer of 2028.

Gray has described his new contract as a 'dream come true' after becoming the player with the joint-longest contract at Elland Road, alongside club-record signing Georginio Rutter.

“It feels amazing, it’s another dream come true,” Gray told Leeds' official website.

“Supporting Leeds and following the club my whole life, it is just a dream come true, like I said.

“It means a lot to me and my family, the club trust me and trust my family and hopefully I can repay it."

Gray has featured 28 times this season, at right-back and in central midfield, after making his professional debut back in August.

The teenager says he did not anticipate playing as frequently, but has evidently won the trust of manager Daniel Farke this season.

"I was hoping to play a bit this season, but I didn’t expect to be playing as much as I have been, it just shows the trust everyone has in me and it means a lot to me.

“I think my game has developed a lot, the experience is invaluable in the Championship, it’s a physical league which has everything."