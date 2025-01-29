Fabrizio Romano provides bombshell update on £8m Leeds United exit's next move amid Middlesbrough links
Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara could be set for a shock move to Saudi Arabia just six months after leaving Elland Road, according to reports.
Kamara swapped Leeds for French outfit Stade Rennais over the summer, following the agreement of an £8million deal that essentially allowed Elland Road chiefs to double their money on an investment made 12 months prior. The 29-year-old only arrived in West Yorkshire from Rangers in 2023 and despite quickly becoming a first-team regular under Daniel Farke, was allowed to leave as a more attacking profile was needed.
Like many others, Kamara opted to find top-flight football elsewhere following Leeds’ Championship play-off final defeat, but things haven’t gone to plan for the Finland international. He has made just 13 league appearances totalling just 662 minutes and has fallen out of favour completely under new manager Jorge Sampaoli.
Kamara Saudi links
Such is Kamara’s dwindling stature at Rennes that reports from France earlier this month claimed he and three teammates had been axed from the first-team picture, with the former Leeds man training alone just six months after joining. His agent is now thought to be finding a new club and that could see him end up in the Saudi Pro League with Fabrizio Romano reporting on links to Al Shabab.
Romano reports that Al Shabab are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Kamara, with negotiations well underway. There is no clarity over what type of deal the Saudi club are open to but Rennes are thought to be keen on cutting their losses regarding the out-of-favour midfielder.
Al Shabab currently sit sixth in the Saudi Pro League and while Kamara will still get his wish of top-flight football, it is a far-cry from Ligue 1 or that chance of Premier League action with Leeds that disappeared in May. Should the former Whites man agree to the move, he will be playing alongside the likes of former Wolves man Daniel Podence and Yannick Carrasco, who spent much of his career at Atletico Madrid.
Boro also keen on Kamara
Al Shabab are not the only admirers of Kamara however, and the former Elland Road regular has been linked with a sensational return to the Championship already this week. Teesside Live reported that Middlesbrough were also in continued talks with Rennes over a possible six-month loan move.
Kamara’s wages were expected to be a sticking point, given he only signed a contract with a top-flight French club six months ago, but Boro look set to need midfield reinforcements if Dan Barlaser leaves. The second-tier club are also only open to a loan switch, while Rennes are likely going to want to sell up.
A move to Al Shabab would pour cold water on the possibility of Leeds having to face Kamara during a crucial period of their own Championship promotion push. Farke’s side head to the Riverside Stadium on April 8 in what will be their final game against a current top-half side.