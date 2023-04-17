Austrian international defender Max Wober is back with the squad having missed United’s last three games due to a hamstring injury that he suffered representing Austria during the March international break.

But Whites boss Javi Gracia hinted at new Leeds injuries in Friday’s pre-match press conference and Patrick Bamford is not with the Whites squad. Gracia revealed that other players were suffering from “different issues” at Friday’s pre-match press conference and that some of them were not training.

Wober also only returns to the bench as Gracia makes just two changes to the side that started last weekend’s 5-1 battering at home to Crystal Palace. Luke Ayling has come out of the side and is replaced by Rasmus Kristensen whilst Rodrigo takes over from Bamford upfront. Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas also remain out. Ayling, meanwhile, drops to the bench which again features Willy Gnonto and also record signing Georginio Rutter.

Liverpool are unchanged but Luis Diaz returns from injury to make the bench.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra, Harrison; Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Robles, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Forshaw, Greenwood, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo. Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.

Referee: Craig Pawson.