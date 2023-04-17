News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
4 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
8 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
8 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
8 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

Leeds United star returns from injury against Liverpool but two changes with forward now missing

One key Leeds United player has returned but another is now missing for tonight’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Elland Road.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 17th Apr 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 19:17 BST

Austrian international defender Max Wober is back with the squad having missed United’s last three games due to a hamstring injury that he suffered representing Austria during the March international break.

But Whites boss Javi Gracia hinted at new Leeds injuries in Friday’s pre-match press conference and Patrick Bamford is not with the Whites squad. Gracia revealed that other players were suffering from “different issues” at Friday’s pre-match press conference and that some of them were not training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wober also only returns to the bench as Gracia makes just two changes to the side that started last weekend’s 5-1 battering at home to Crystal Palace. Luke Ayling has come out of the side and is replaced by Rasmus Kristensen whilst Rodrigo takes over from Bamford upfront. Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas also remain out. Ayling, meanwhile, drops to the bench which again features Willy Gnonto and also record signing Georginio Rutter.

Liverpool are unchanged but Luis Diaz returns from injury to make the bench.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra, Harrison; Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Robles, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Forshaw, Greenwood, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo. Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.

Referee: Craig Pawson.

RETURN: For Leeds United's Austrian international defender Max Wober. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.RETURN: For Leeds United's Austrian international defender Max Wober. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
RETURN: For Leeds United's Austrian international defender Max Wober. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
Related topics:LiverpoolPremier LeagueElland RoadLuke Ayling