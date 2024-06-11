Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest transfer stories surrounding Leeds United and their Championship rivals.

The summer transfer window is just days away from opening and Leeds United look set for a busy few months. Clubs can officially start to do business on Friday but recruitment teams across the country will already be laying the foundations for investment.

While one or two first-team exits are expected at Elland Road, Leeds will be active in the market again as Daniel Farke looks to build for another long and gruelling Championship promotion push. But there are 23 other teams currently hoping to rival them and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories from across the league.

Defender interest

Leeds are among a number of clubs thought to be keeping an eye on PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty. Dutch outlet Voetbal International names Farke’s side along with Leicester City and Real Betis as potential suitors for the well-travelled 21-year-old.

Despite his young age, MacNulty has gained experience across Europe having come through the academy at Betis before moving to Wolfsburg in Germany then onto the Netherlands. He joined PEC as a free agent last summer and played 31 league games for the mid-table Eredivisie outfit, registering two goals and two assists.

A key attraction for Leeds will likely be MacNulty’s versatility, with the central defender spending much of the campaign at left-back due to injuries. Those in charge at Elland Road have found success in recruiting such options from the Netherlands, with Pascal Struijk developing into one of the Championship’s top centre-backs in recent years after joining as an 18-year-old from Ajax.

Blades eye ex-Liverpool man

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could leave Besiktas after just one year with reports suggesting he is on the radar of Sheffield United. Turkish outlet Sabah reports that Besiktas are open to selling Oxlade-Chamberlain if the right offer comes in, with the 30-year-old keen on returning to England.

Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a much-needed season of regular football after suffering a torrid time with injuries, but only managed to register four goals and one assist in 30 appearances. The former England international once cost Liverpool £35million and won both the Champions League and Premier League during his time at Anfield.

Chris Wilder’s Blades are in need of some creative spark ahead of their return to the Championship, having season on-loan attacking midfielder James McAtee return to parent club Manchester City. There have also been a number of first-team exits at Bramall Lane as Wilder attempts to improve the culture ahead of a likely promotion push.

Forson talks

Sunderland and Middlesbrough have both reportedly held talks with outgoing Manchester United youngster Omari Forson. However TBR Football reports that the Championship pair will suffer a blow with the 19-year-old set to join Monza.

