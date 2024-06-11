Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has inadvertently started the timer on his fellow Whites teammates ahead of the 2024/25 season.

After positive talks with manager Daniel Farke, it has been decided that Aaronson will remain at Elland Road during the forthcoming Championship campaign, much to the surprise of Leeds supporters. While some fans perceive the decision to be a positive move, reintegrating a United States international with top flight experience in two different major European leagues by the age of 23, others have been less forgiving of the manner in which Aaronson departed Leeds last summer following relegation from the Premier League.

He, along with several other first-team players, exercised a loan release clause in his United contract, permitting a temporary exit which would allow him to avoid having to play Championship football or take a mandatory wage reduction.

Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra found themselves in a similar position and left on loan to various clubs in Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Premier League.

While Koch and Sinisterra have departed for good, the rest remain contracted to Leeds. News of Aaronson's Leeds committal has naturally given rise to the possibility of others returning to Elland Road for the 2024/25 campaign.

Certain members of the Leeds loan exodus do have the option to stay out on loan for another season, but not all. If Leeds' asking price for these particular individuals is not met by interested clubs, the only recourse will be to reabsorb those who took one look at the prospect of a season in the Championship last summer and said 'no, thank you'.

Additionally, new FIFA rules stipulate Leeds can only sanction six outgoing international loans this summer, reduced from seven last year and eight the season before, so there is no guarantee all those returning from spells away can be farmed out on loan again.

Given the feeling among supporters towards the loan escapees, it might be prudent for those whose future - at least in the short-term - might follow a similar path to Aaronson, to hold talks with Farke and the club hierarchy to discuss their options for the upcoming campaign.

Committing themselves to Leeds' promotion cause in 2024/25 would go a long way to repairing the fractured relationship with the fans. On the other hand, declaring their intention to continue their careers elsewhere would at least give Leeds the benefit of planning for the future knowing they cannot be counted on, and allow for United to make them available for the duration of the transfer window in order to drum up as much interest as possible.