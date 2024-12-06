Leeds United eye 'complete player' previously wanted by Burnley amid winger update

Leeds United are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Derby County

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon as they look to get back to winning ways. They lost 1-0 away at Blackburn Rovers last time out.

The Whites are sat in 3rd place in the table behind Sheffield United and Burnley. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right-back linked

Leeds have been linked with a surprise move for Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau. According to a report by Soccer Laduma (via Sport Witness), he is on the radar of the Whites ahead of the upcoming January transfer window and has been eyed by Burnley in the past.

Former Crystal Palace player Kagisho Dikgacoi has said: “Guys like Teboho [Mokoena], Mudau are doing well. There’s no doubt they can play [in England]. Rele [Mofokeng] is doing well at Pirates and he can do well. It’s just up to the player if he wants to be at that level or not. Khuliso would certainly do well. He can excel. He produces those qualities defensively and offensively that teams are looking for. Offensively, he will give you something. Defensively, one-on-ones, he is good. He is a complete player in my opinion.”

Mudau, who is 29-years-old, is valued at £1.2 million on Transfermarkt and is out of contract in June next year. Therefore, he is due to become available as a free agent when this season ends which could open the door for other clubs to swoop in for his services.

Leeds could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive ranks. They currently have Jayden Bogle and Sam Byram in his position at their disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mudau is a South Africa international with 19 caps under his belt so far in his career. He has been on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns since joining them in 2020 and has played just under 100 games for them to date. The Musina-born man has also had spells in the past at JDR Stars, Magesi and Black Leopards.

Winger update

Leeds let Jack Harrison re-join Everton on loan in the summer and his long-term future at Elland Road is up in the air. The 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact with the Toffees in this campaign and is no longer a regular starter for Sean Dyche’s side.

Reporter Graeme Bailey has told Leeds United News: “I think Leeds would like him to go permanently. I think Leeds are hoping that because Everton have two domestic loans which obviously means they can’t do another. Are Everton looking? If they desperately need to do one, are Leeds going to take advantage by turning it into a permanent deal?

“I don’t think Harrison is desperate to come back to Leeds at any point. I think it’s something that is under consideration by Everton, but they are going to change managers, so I think they might try and not do it, just for the sake of building a squad that they might have to wait for the summer for a new manager.”