Leeds will resume their promotion quest with Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Derby County.

Leeds United are not the Championship's early risers any more, which perhaps explains Daniel Farke's dislike of pre-3pm kick-offs.

At first, Farke's Whites proved almost unbeatable in games that kicked off earlier than the traditional time.

They won seven and drew one of his first 10 early kick-offs in charge. That included a tricky away day at Millwall, the visit to Elland Road of Ipswich Town and a trek to the end of the country to face Plymouth Argyle.

The Devon away day in February of last season was actually the last time Leeds won a game that kicked off early. Since then Farke's record reads five draws and four defeats.

It's not just an away day problem, either. This rancid run includes home games against Burnley, Portsmouth, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers.

Another thing to note is that in all four of the losses in question, Leeds have conceded the first goal.

In three of those four defeats that first goal has been the only goal of the game.

In the most recent, at Ewood Park, their sluggish start was highlighted by Farke as the very point where the game was lost.

"I don't like early kick-offs and especially with three games in six days but I don't complain about this, we're used to it," he said after the 1-0 loss at Blackburn. "We have the situation the broadcasters can pick or today it was perhaps out of police reasons.

“It's not beneficial for the quality of the games playing three in six days, you want to see the best players fully recovered to have the best possible games. But nevertheless we could have started better, I don't want to use this as an excuse. Personally I don't like them at all."

For a possession-hungry side who like to dominate and attack from a controlled base, the first goal is always hugely important. But it feels especially so, for some reason, in early kick-offs.

When Leeds have scored first in such games, they have won six out of seven. Portsmouth on the opening day of this season was the exception to the rule, as it was the exception to so many rules.

On Saturday, Derby County are the visitors to Elland Road for a game that starts at 12.30pm. A week after that Leeds visit Preston North End and will once again kick off at 12.30pm.

With the festive period forming such an integral part of the season, when automatic promotion bids can be become very real or start to fade, Leeds must buck the trend of the last nine early starts.