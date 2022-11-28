Players in Scotland will be banned from heading the ball on the day before and after a match. Issues regarding repetitive heading are being significantly addressed above the border with immediate effect.

Research conducted by Glasgow University has shown that footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die from brain disease, with experts believing there is a distinct link to heading a football.

The new guidelines are being introduced in Scotland after a consultation with 50 clubs across the men’s and women’s game and following an Scottish Football Association (SFA) survey to look into trends. Heading will still be allowed in league games and in one training day.

Time will tell whether the same rules will be applied to clubs in England down the line. Leeds United and their fellow Premier League rivals like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United and others may well have to alter their training regimes and methods in the future if so. The hierarchy at the top of the English game have some decisions to make after the latest developments in Scotland.

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell has said this on the matter: “The historic University of Glasgow study, which found an increased risk of neurodegenerative disease in retired professional footballers, compared to a matched population control group, has been a catalyst for a radical rethink of football guidance, starting in the youth game with the introduction of the heading guidelines children between 6-17 in 2020.

“The Scottish FA said at the time that this research should shape the thinking in the adult game not just domestically but across the world. I am grateful to everyone in the professional game – clubs, coaches and managers, and players – for contributing to the latest research which has culminated in these new guidelines.

