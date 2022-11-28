Boreham Wood sit 11th in the National League table but the Hertfordshire-based side booked their place in the third round through Sunday’s 2-0 win at Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers. Boreham Wood are now the lowest ranked team left in the competition and one of four non-league sides left in the pot for Monday evening’s third round draw which sees the introduction of all Premier League and Championship sides.

National League leaders Wrexham sealed their passage into the last 64 through Saturday’s 4-1 victory at home to Farnborough Town. Chesterfield, who are third in the National League, also won 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon whilst the National League’s ninth-placed side Dagenham & Redbridge held visiting Gillingham to a 1-1 draw. The Daggers face a replay at Gillingham on Tuesday evening.

Leeds will be ball no 19 in the third round draw which will take place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Monday evening, held at Anfield and screened live on BBC Two. The third round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday, January 7 and all sides who progress into the fourth round will pocket £105,000 from the competition prize fund. Leeds have never played any of Boreham Wood, Dagenham and Redbridge or Wrexham in a competitive match.