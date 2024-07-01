Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Leeds United’s January targets is now a free agent after he turned down a contract offer

West Ham United have announced the departure of Ben Johnson following the expiration of his contract at the London Stadium. The right-back is reportedly in advanced talks with the Whites’ 2023-24 Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town as he eyes his next move.

The Hammers had put forward multiple proposals to try and keep the right-back on board, with new manager Julen Lopetegui thought to be keen on retaining his services. Recent reports claimed a bumper five-year deal was tabled by the Premier League club in a desperate bid to avoid losing Johnson for free but he has snubbed the chance to stay put at the London Stadium.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported in January that Leeds were interested in signing the right-back but instead opted for a loan deal to bring Connor Roberts to Elland Road. Daniel Farke currently has just Sam Byram as a natural option at right-back for the 2024-25 campaign, with that area of the pitch thought to be a key priority this summer. Archie Gray spent much of last season filling in with commendable ease, but the 18-year-old is the subject of strong interest from the Premier League.

Brentford had a £40m bid rejected by Leeds on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur then swooped and are currently in talks with Elland Road bosses to try and get a deal over the line for Gray. Roberts has also returned to parent club Burnley, following the conclusion of his half-season loan spell, and although Leeds are thought to be keen on a return it is unclear whether Burnley would be willing to do business with a direct Championship promotion rival. Luke Ayling has also been released as a free agent and since signed a two-year contract at Middlesbrough.

A West Ham statement confirming Johnson’s departure read: “Academy of Football graduate Johnson departs after 17 years as a West Ham player, having originally joined the Club as a seven-year-old schoolboy. The versatile Johnson turned professional in 2018, made his Premier League debut at Manchester City in February 2019 and has since gone on to make 109 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

“The 24-year-old appeared eight times in West Ham’s run to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals in 2021/22, including all six knockout ties, and started eight games as the Hammers won the UEFA Europa Conference League in June 2023. He then won the UEFA European U21 Championship with England the following month.”

Speaking about his departure, Johnson said: “Thank you to everyone associated with West Ham United for supporting me over the last 17 years and developing me into a first-team player. I have been blessed to have come through the Academy of Football and to play for the first team in the Premier League, domestic cups and in European competitions.

“I just want to be known and remembered for my time at West Ham for having played with a smile on my face and having really enjoyed my football. That’s really important to me. I would say the most special memory I have is winning the UEFA Europa Conference League. To be involved in a European trophy win doesn’t come around frequently, so to be around and be part of it, and to be able to achieve that with West Ham was incredible.”