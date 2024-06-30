Leeds United fans are counting down the days until they can pack out Elland Road once again. The Whites are set for another promotion battle in the Championship after coming up short in their Premier League pursuit last time out.

The Whites kick off their 2024-25 season on home turf as they welcome newly-promoted Portsmouth to West Yorkshire on August 10. Elland Road boasted one of the best attendances in the Championship with the home support carrying the team over the line on a number of occasions. As well as a vocal and loyal support at matches, Leeds also have a worldwide fanbase that includes plenty of famous names. Below we have picked up some of the celebrities who have professed their support for Daniel Farke’s side.