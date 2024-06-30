Leeds United fans are counting down the days until they can pack out Elland Road once again. The Whites are set for another promotion battle in the Championship after coming up short in their Premier League pursuit last time out.
The Whites kick off their 2024-25 season on home turf as they welcome newly-promoted Portsmouth to West Yorkshire on August 10. Elland Road boasted one of the best attendances in the Championship with the home support carrying the team over the line on a number of occasions. As well as a vocal and loyal support at matches, Leeds also have a worldwide fanbase that includes plenty of famous names. Below we have picked up some of the celebrities who have professed their support for Daniel Farke’s side.
1. Jessica Barden - Actress
Best known for her starring role in Channel 4's hugely popular drama The End of the ****ing World. She revealed previously: "I support Leeds United. Basically, at the start of COVID-19 I was homesick, so I started watching documentaries about Leeds. I just wanted to feel connected to my brothers in some way, so I started watching football again." | Getty Images
2. Henry Winkler - actor
Has become a Leeds fan because of his daughter-in-law, the above Jessica Barden. He shot to fame as Happy Days character Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli and starred in films including The Waterboy and Scream, and played roles in huge comedy series like Arrested Development and Parks and Recreation. | Getty Images for SeeHer
3. Katie Taylor, world champion boxer
Hailing from Ireland, Taylor revealed her support for Leeds ahead of fighting in the city in 2021. She is the current undisputed and lineal world lightweight champion and the undisputed and lineal world super lightweight champion. | Getty Images
4. Jack P Shepherd - Actor
The 36-year-old from Pudsey is known for playing David Platt in Coronation Street, a role he has held since 2000. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
5. Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete
The 34-year-old needs little introduction, he has three Olympic medals - one gold, one silver and one bronze. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
6. Miniminter (Simon Minter), YouTuber
The 31-year-old has 10.4m subscribers on YouTube and is part of the Sidemen collective, who have 21.3m subscribers on their YouTube channel. He is married to London pop singer Talia Mar. | Getty Images
