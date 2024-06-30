French outfit reportedly monitoring lynchpin Leeds United midfielder as 'replacement' for star
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A French outfit are reportedly ‘monitoring’ a Leeds United midfielder as a potential replacement for a star.
French side Rennes are reportedly monitoring Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara as a potential replacement for an expected departure.
Midfielder Enzo Le Fee is attracting interest from AS Roma and Rennes are thought to be keen to bolster their midfield options having already seen Fabian Rieder depart for VfB Stuttgart on a season-long loan.
According to L’Equipe, Whites midfielder Kamara is one of the potential options that Rennes are monitoring following the Finland international’s solid first season with the Whites.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.