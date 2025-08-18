Leeds United finally begin their Premier League return with tonight’s clash against Everton under the Elland Road lights.

Leeds United’s first game back in the Premier League is finally upon us - with a standalone prime position slot for TV coverage.

After a two-year absence, newly-promoted Leeds will begin life back in the country’s top flight with this evening’s Elland Road showdown against David Moyes’ Everton side who finished last season’s Premier League campaign in 13th place.

Immediately put into Monday Night Football slot

Upon the new season fixtures release on June 18, the clash against the Toffees was one of seven games chosen for TV broadcast, the Everton visit selected as one of six games on Sky Sports and put into the prime standalone Monday Night Football slot.

It means the 8pm kick-off can be viewed on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.