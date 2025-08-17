Leeds United’s first game of the new 2025-26 Premier League season is finally almost here - but blows have left two men out and five more doubtful for Monday night’s clash against Everton at Elland Road.
Whites boss Daniel Farke and his opposite Everton number David Moyes both held their pre-match press conferences on Friday afternoon where the pair delivered mixed team news.
The availability of key men looks set to go down to the wire but two men are definitely out of the contest whilst five more including a new signing could be considered doubts.
Here, we run through the injury and team news from both sides ahead of Monday night’s eagerly awaited 8pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights.
1. OUT: Jaka Bijol
The one Leeds player definitely out, Bijol serving a one-match suspension for his red card in his final game for Udinese in Serie A. | Getty Images
2. OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite
The one Everton player definitely out and a big blow, key centre back Branthwaite having suffered a hamstring injury in training and already ruled out by Moyes. | Getty Images
3. DOUBT: Jayden Bogle
The real big wait and see for Daniel Farke's Whites, clear first choice right back Bogle having missed his side's final two friendlies due to a hip flexor issue. Farke revealed on Wednesday that the defender was part-integrated back into team training on Wednesday and that he was then due to return to full training on Friday. The Whites boss said a late decision would then be made based on how Bogle came through the sessions ahead of Everton's visit. | Getty Images
4. DOUBT: Vitaliy Mykolenko
A possible big blow for the Toffees. First choice left back Mykolenko started Saturday's friendly against AS Roma but limped off after just 11 minutes with what appeared a groin injury. That said, Moyes said at Friday's pre-match press conference that it was possible that Mykolenko could be back for Monday night's opener. | Getty Images
5. DOUBT: Harrison Armstrong
Eighteen-year-old Everton midfielder Armstrong missed last weekend's friendly against Roma due to a minor thigh strain suffered in training. He too has a chance of being back to face Leeds. | Getty Images
6. DOUBT: Nathan Patterson
Another potential big blow for the visitors but another player who Moyes has said might return in time for Monday night - Scotland international right back Patterson having being assessed on hernia symptoms. | Getty Images