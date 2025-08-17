3 . DOUBT: Jayden Bogle

The real big wait and see for Daniel Farke's Whites, clear first choice right back Bogle having missed his side's final two friendlies due to a hip flexor issue. Farke revealed on Wednesday that the defender was part-integrated back into team training on Wednesday and that he was then due to return to full training on Friday. The Whites boss said a late decision would then be made based on how Bogle came through the sessions ahead of Everton's visit. | Getty Images