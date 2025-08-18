2 . RB: Jayden Bogle

A very hard one to call and Bogle only returning to training on Friday is not exactly ideal after a two week absence due to his hip flexor issue. That said, he's clearly a key cog in Farke's side and as a naturally fit player it might be that Bogle is in a good enough shape to start, perhaps before later being taken off. No surprise if he misses out, though, and perhaps the fit-again Bornauw is the most likely replacement over and above fellow options Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt. | Getty Images