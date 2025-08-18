Leeds United predicted line-up vs Everton with defender replacement as final team news delivered

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 18th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST

How we expect Leeds United to line up for tonight’s Premier League opener against Everton under the Elland Road lights.

Final Leeds United team news has been provided - and this is how we expect Daniel Farke’s Whites to line up for this evening’s Premier League curtain raiser at home to Everton.

Leeds signed off from pre-season with both Jayden Bogle and Sebastiaan Bornauw injured and knowing that new centre-back signing Jaka Bijol would be suspended for the first game back in the country’s top flight against Everton.

Ahead of tonight’s visit of the Toffees, boss Farke held his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon where he gave updates on Bogle, Bornauw and also new signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Taking everything Farke said into account, this is the XI that we think United’s German boss will select for this evening’s eagerly-awaited first game of the new season against David Moyes’ Toffees.

New first choice keeper Perri joined the club carrying a slight hamstring injury but the Brazilian declared that he was 100 per cent fit after playing the first half of last weekend's friendly against AC Milan. Farke also confirmed on Friday that there were no other injury worries other than Bogle so all looks good for Perri's full debut.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

11. GK: Lucas Perri

A very hard one to call and Bogle only returning to training on Friday is not exactly ideal after a two week absence due to his hip flexor issue. That said, he's clearly a key cog in Farke's side and as a naturally fit player it might be that Bogle is in a good enough shape to start, perhaps before later being taken off. No surprise if he misses out, though, and perhaps the fit-again Bornauw is the most likely replacement over and above fellow options Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

A rock at the back and one of the first choice centre-halves although Farke is one option down in the position this weekend with new boy Bijol suspended.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon and Bijol looks likely to be the new first choice centre-back pairing but Struijk will be hoping to start himself and he's an easy pick to 'replace' Bijol against the Toffees.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Another new boy and the new first choice left back is another easy pick as another player whose place in the side appears nailed. The second full debut.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

The captain and just a case of who partners him in midfield and in what system.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

