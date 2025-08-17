Boss Daniel Farke has provided a Leeds United defender injury update,

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided a Sebastiaan Bornauw fitness update with the chance of a double boost for Monday night’s Premier League opener at home to Everton.

Summer signing Bornauw suffered a calf strain in his new team’s very first session in their Germany pre-season training camp and played no part in any of the club’s last four pre-season friendlies.

Farke, though, said last weekend that he was optimistic that Bornauw would return to training this week and the Whites boss confirmed at the end of Friday’s pre-match press conference that the Belgian defender was now back in the mix.

Farke had earlier provided an update on first choice right back Jayden Bogle who missed the friendlies against Villarreal and AC Milan with a hip flexor issue. Farke revealed that Bogle had been part-integrated back into team training on Wednesday and that he was set to join team training for the first time on Friday afternoon.

The Whites boss said a late decision would then be taken based on how Bogle fared in the sessions leading up to Everton’s visit for which centre-back Jaka Bijol is suspended.

Bornauw, too, said Farke, had not had the ideal preparation but was at least now available for selection to face the Toffees. All other players, said Farke, were in training and with no concerns.

“Quite good news, especially because Jaka is not ready to go on the first game day”

“Sebastiaan Bornauw was also back in team training since the beginning of the week,” said Farke.

“Of course, it was not ideal that he missed this big chunk of pre-season. Not ideal, but also available then for selection for the game, which is quite good news, especially because Jaka is not ready to go on the first game day.”

Of Bogle, Farke said: “It will be a late decision with Jayden. Obviously, he was an outstanding performer in the last season for us. Also, pre-season was really good.

“Sadly, he was right now out for two and a half weeks with this injury. He was part integrated into team training the first time on Wednesday.

“This afternoon (Friday), he will join us in team training the first time for the full training session. And then it depends on how his body will react. So we have, thank God, four more days or four more training sessions today, Saturday, Sunday and also Monday morning. And then we will see.

“I think if he comes through these four sessions, he's definitely a topic for the squad for how many minutes he's then ready. We will see.

“But the good thing is with him, his overall fitness level was on a top level because he has played so many games. He had a good preseason so far.

“Yes, of course, not ideal that he was out for two and a half weeks, but there's still a chance for him to grab a proper amount of minutes for Monday. But it all depends on how his body reacts right now when he returns back to team training.”