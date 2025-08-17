Daniel Farke is about to take charge of his first Leeds United Premier League game.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made a Leeds United ‘survive or thrive’ vow in declaring his team’s intent on their Premier League return.

Newly-promoted Leeds will finally take in their first game back in the top division with Monday night’s visit of Everton in an 8pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights.

The Toffees were initially involved in a fight for survival last season before David Moyes ultimately steered the Merseyside outfit to a 13th-placed finish.

Leeds, meanwhile, are beginning life back in the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

Farke, though, has declared that thinking about survival will not be the first thought for his side who the German will ultimately send out with the intent to win games despite the battle with history on their top-flight return.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke was asked whether the mindset was to ‘thrive or survive’ and declared: “Our mindset in each and every game will be a bit like why we started football once.

"You started football because you want to win the game of football with your mates and you are not thinking about the table or money or contracts or survival.

"You just want to go out, play football and want to be the better side. And this is what we will achieve and try to do.

"We know this in the back of our mind”

"It's an occasion for us to win one or three points and of course I think the atmosphere will be great - it's the first time since a while for this amazing supporters that they are allowed to celebrate and enjoy a Premier League game.

"I think the atmosphere and the floodlights will be amazing and we want to enjoy it and the most enjoyable thing is when you're there with a good performance and with a good game.

"It's not like during the game we think about 'okay we need in the end close to 40 points to survive’ or whatever one point average per game. We know this in the back of our mind.

"But on Monday night it will be just like we go out want to be there with the best possible performance and also with the best possible result against a really good opponent so we are respectful we know how difficult it will be against a side of David to create chances to open them and to create chances. They are a really good side.

"They had a really good second half of the last season and have had ambitious signings. We know it will be difficult.

"But nevertheless we are looking forward to have this first game on Premier League level again. Everyone is excited and we want to be as successful as possible in this game."