The Whites have been without competitive action for more than a month due to the World Cup, but their extensive preparations for their return will be put to the test on Wednesday night. Jesse Marsch’s men need to correct their defensive issues if they want to avoid a relegation scrap this season, and there is no better test than facing a rampant City side.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Wober links

Leeds are said to be chasing a deal to sign RB Salzburg star Max Wober.

The Whites have done plenty of shopping with the Red Bull clubs due to the Marsch links, and according to Football Insider, defender Wober could be their next target. The 24-year-old can play centre-back and left-back, and his defensive versatility will make him attractive to Leeds, given their needs at the back.

The report claims the Whites are chasing a £14million deal, which would be worth £9.5million up front. It’s claimed the two clubs are already in talks over a deal ahead of the January window.

Traore offered out

Leeds have been linked with a move for Wolves star Adama Traore in recent times, but it seems the wing-back is being offered to other clubs ahead of January.

According to CalcioMercato, Traore’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered his client to Wolves. Traore spent time with Barcelona on loan last season, but he is now back with Wolves for now.