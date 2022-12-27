Pep Guardiola reveals his Leeds United gripe with enormous Whites praise and Haaland prediction

Ahead of Wednesday night's showdown in West Yorkshire, the City boss has served up huge praise for the Whites and made a prediction about Leeds-born Erling Haaland for Elland Road. City have already got themselves back up and running after the World Cup through last Thursday night's fourth round Carabao Cup clash at home to Liverpool in which goals from Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake gave Guardiola's side a 3-2 victory.

Striker sensation Haaland was having just his second competitive start in succession after recovering from a foot injury in October’s Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola expects the striker to be fine to line up against the Whites in the city that he was born. Guardiola isn't sure what sort of reception Haaland will get - but is absolutely sure that his side have been given a very difficult first game back and would rather be playing somebody else.

"It's one of the toughest games," said Guardiola. "I would have preferred another opponent than Leeds in that moment after the World Cup. They are the most aggressive team in the Premier League, statistically. They don't give you time to think and you have to be precise, you have to be at a high level to do it in the situations you have. After our defeat against Brentford, and with how strong Arsenal are, as well as the opponents who come from behind, we have to be alert and careful, because if the distance is bigger, it will be so difficult to catch them."

ISSUES: Outlined by boss Pep Guardiola, above, in Manchester City facing Leeds United on their Premier League return. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

Turning attention to Haaland, his recovery from a recent injury and his return to the city in which he was born, Guardiola reasoned: "The injury is completely different to last season. It was a knock on his foot in Dortmund, when we played them in the Champions League. The doctor said he damaged his ligaments in his foot and it's so painful. It's not easy to recover, that's why he struggled. But muscular issues, it's perfect and now it's much, much better, now it's a question of time. Of course we need him and, yeah, it's good. I think he will be ready. Day by day he's getting better. He can train and he will get his condition."