Leeds United have ‘switched’ to new target after deciding to cool interest in MLS man

Leeds United make their return to Premier League following the World Cup break this evening. The Whites are taking on Manchester City at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch’s side lost 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur in their last game. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Defender eyed

Leeds are reportedly trying to sign Red Bull Salzburg defender Max Wober this winter. According to a report by the Daily Mail, he is in ‘talks’ over a switch to England in a potential deal that could rise to £14million with add-ons. The 24-year-old, who is an Austria international with 13 caps under his belt, has played for Ajax and Sevilla in the past.

Interest cooled

The Daily Mail also claim that the Whites have cooled their interest in Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner. The MLS man has emerged on the radar again after his name cropped up over the summer. However, Marsch’s side have ‘switched’ their attention to Wober instead ahead of the January transfer window as they look to bolster their defensive department ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

Left-back linked

Leeds have been linked with a surprise move back in for Villarreal full-back Alfonso Pedraza. He had a loan spell under Garry Monk back in the 2017/18 season and made 14 appearances in all competitions. According to Football Espana, the club are ‘keen’ to re-sign him but face competition from Italian giants Inter Milan for his signature.