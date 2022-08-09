Jesse Marsch named four Leeds debutants in his first starting XI of the new season last weekend.

Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen all made their competitive Elland Road and Premier League bows as United ran out 2-1 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite the fact all but Roca had played under Marsch previously, the decision to throw four debutants into the opening day line-up was a courageous one by the head coach.

Jesse Marsch's side tasted victory in their opening day win over Wolves last weekend (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Although, due to the period of time the new faces have had to acclimatise to their West Yorkshire surroundings, it was perhaps not such a difficult choice for the American coach to make.

Leeds’ transfer business got underway before the window had even officially opened as Brenden Aaronson’s signing from FC Red Bull Salzburg was confirmed days after the club’s survival at Brentford.

Rasmus Kristensen swiftly followed, another transfer completed before the window opened in early June.

Then came Marc Roca a short while later, meaning Leeds had added three players by the time other clubs were only beginning to sound out targets and make their moves.

Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra were both signed – crucially before the club’s pre-season tour of Australia – in July, meaning five of Leeds’ six senior additions have had ample opportunity to bed into the squad and familiarise themselves.

There has been no dragging of heels at Elland Road this summer; the sales of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips have undoubtedly helped fund United’s new arrivals but importantly that money has been reinvested.

Having spent roughly £100 million – Under-21 signings inclusive – the squad is in a healthy state headed into the bulk of the new campaign.

Contrast Leeds’ summer and opening day performance with that of arch-rivals Manchester United and the differences are especially apparent.

The Red Devils lost out to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against the Seagulls on home turf for the first time in their history.

Under new head coach Erik ten Hag, Man United have added Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia, ex-Brentford and Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen and former Ajax central defender Lisandro Martinez.

Crucially, though, key areas within their squad have not been addressed, in stark contrast to the approach at Leeds this summer with a similarly new man at the helm.

Losing Kalvin Phillips meant director of football Victor Orta sought Marc Roca and Tyler Adams – both of whom he acquired.

Losing Raphinha meant Orta signed top target Luis Sinisterra, who is expected to return to full fitness in the coming weeks.

Manchester United have struggled with Fred and Scott McTominay at the heart of midfield for a number of seasons, and their laboured pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong threatens to define their transfer window, with no guarantees the Dutchman will leave Camp Nou.

In attack, wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo has made his stance abundantly clear, while Edinson Cavani left Old Trafford on a free transfer – yet no forward has been added to Ten Hag’s squad.

In recent days, Bologna turned down a transfer offer for ex-West Ham United attacker Marko Arnautovic, much to the bemusement of Manchester United fans due to the Austrian’s chequered and often inconsistent past.

At Elland Road, there has been clarity over which transfer targets should be prioritised and which positions need supplementing.

Admittedly, the work is far from complete with a centre-forward and left-back still in Leeds’ sights, but on the whole, the business conducted has addressed problem areas before they have become problematic.

"One of the things that's amazing is if you would sit and listen to Victor Orta in these meetings with prospective players,” Marsch said following his side’s win over Wolves.

"The way that he's able to, and this is why I'm here, the way he was able to explain to me statistically, mentality wise, playing style wise, mentality of the city and the club, why it's special here and why certain people fit and should come and make the decision to be here.