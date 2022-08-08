Where does Leeds United’s market value ranks among their rivals?

The Premier League is back and Leeds United are off to a winning start.

They beat Bruno Lage’s Wolves 2-1 after turning the match around from 1-0.

The Yorkshire club are now in their third consecutive season in the top flight and will be hoping for a successful one under Jesse Marsch after they successfully avoided relegation last term.

Their market value has inevitably increased since sealing their return from the Championship under former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have brought in lots of new names since their second tier days, with players most notably Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips also leaving the club since then.

The club continues to lock horns with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and will be looking to stamp their mark in this campaign.

Where does the Whites’ squad value ranks against their rivals? As per figures from Transfermarkt, we take a look....

1. Liverpool Current market value: £783m. Most valuable player: Mohammed Salah (£81m). Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales

2. Chelsea Current market value: £780m. Most valuable player: Mason Mount (£67.5m). Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Spurs Current market value: £674.4m. Most valuable player: Harry Kane (£81m) Photo Sales

4. Man Utd Current market value: £637.9m. Most valuable player: Bruno Fernandes (£76.5m) Photo Sales