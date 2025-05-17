Leeds United striker Harry Gray is representing England at the Under-17 European Championships this summer.

Gray is named as part of a supremely-talented squad which includes the likes of recent Liverpool debutant Rio Ngumoha, Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman and Reigan Heskey, son of former England striker Emile, currently playing for Manchester City's academy sides.

The tournament kicks off on Monday, May 19 and sees England among the favourites to lift the European title for the first time since 2014.

England are in a group with Italy, Belgium and the Czech Republic. Their first match kicks off on Tuesday, May 20 at 6pm BST.

The Young Lions play again versus Italy on Friday, May 23 at 8:30pm and complete their group stage fixtures with a game against the Czechs on Monday, May 26, also at 8:30pm.

All of England's games will be broadcast live on UEFA.tv. Fans must create a free UEFA account to access the live broadcasts and subsequent highlights.