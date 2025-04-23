Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Executive board approval for Leeds United's Elland Road plan is a 'huge and positive' step forward for the redevelopment according to Leeds City Council leader James Lewis.

An Elland Road season ticket holder himself, Lewis chaired the meeting of the council's executive board on Wednesday April 23 where members were asked for their approval on three proposals surrounding the 56,500-capacity redeveloped Elland Road stadium and its surrounds. They unanimously agreed to begin legal agreements to sell council land around the stadium to Leeds United, to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lowy Family Group, Leeds United's development partner, in order to consider the wider regeneration potential for 30 acres of council-owned land around the stadium and to refresh the council's vision for the future regeneration of land adjacent to an expanded stadium.

Elland Road development support

Coun Lewis told the YEP that Monday night's promotion celebrations, enjoyed by thousands outside the football ground, show how dearly the city holds its clubs. He says the council want to work with Leeds United to help them remain a Premier League club, playing at a suitably-sized stadium.

“Todays approval by the council’s executive board marks a huge and positive step forward for the stadium redevelopment, our relationship with the club and the regeneration of the Elland Road area as a whole," he said in a statement.

“The jubilant scenes which have followed Leeds securing promotion to the Premier League next season are testament to just how much Elland Road and Leeds United are part of the heart and soul of the city, and we’re keen to work closely with them to ensure they are in the best position to achieve their ambitions for the future.

“The regeneration of the Elland Road area also represents one of the city’s most exciting development opportunities for a generation, which would revitalise a huge area of Leeds and potentially bring hundreds of millions of pounds into our local economy. Leeds United are a Premier League side in a Premier League city and today is a key moment in moving towards a better, brighter future for the club, the fans and sport in Leeds.”

Leeds promotion parade

Leeds secured promotion with a 6-0 win over Stoke City, coupled with Burnley's win over Sheffield United at Turf Moor. With two games remaining the Whites sit top on 84 points, level with Burnley but with a vastly superior goal difference. To lift the Championship trophy Daniel Farke's men must better or simply match Burnley's results in the final two games. Regardless of how the season ends, position wise, Leeds will embark on a parade of the city on Monday May 5. The club is working behind the scenes with the council to finalise plans, which are expected to be announced later this week.