Leeds United's 56,500-capacity Elland Road redevelopment plans have moved forward after Leeds City Council's executive board gave unanimous approval to three key proposals.

Members of the board met on Wednesday April 23 and were asked to approve the start of legal agreements to sell council land around the stadium to Leeds United. They were also asked to approve the entering into of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lowy Family Group, Leeds United's development partner - represented on the club's board by director Peter Lowy - in order to consider the wider regeneration potential for 30 acres of council-owned land around the stadium. The third proposal was to approve steps to refresh the council's vision for the future regeneration of land adjacent to an expanded stadium.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of the council told the meeting that all the ingredients were present in order to 'deliver something truly special for our whole city.' He added: "It's one of the most shovel-ready stadium-led regeneration projects in the whole country."

Leader of the opposition Coun Alan Lamb congratulated the club on their promotion to the Premier League and insisted they need a stadium to match their level, but there would be benefits for the entire city. He said: "This has the potential to go way beyond football benefits for Leeds. I'm pleased the council is using its ability to support this, it's absolutely what we should be doing in conjunction with the combined authority. Important to note that none of this is predicated on taxpayer funding, simply about using our ability with the land ownerships and things. There are a huge number of benefits for the city. One where we all need to come together, roll our sleeves up and make sure it happens."

Coun James Lewis, leader of the council, noted that many of those around the table on the executive board were pleased to see Leeds back in the Premier League, before the proposals were passed.

Public consultation will soon start on Leeds' planning application. The club's hopes to redevelop and grow the stadium have been contingent on the promotion they secured earlier this week with a 6-0 win over Stoke City at Elland Road, where thousands gathered to celebrate long into the night. The city will host a parade for Daniel Farke and his squad on May 5, with plans for the official civic celebrations to be unveiled later in the week.