Leeds United fans are set for their biggest game in some time as they face Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. It could be an immediate return to the top tier but the pressure is firmly on the side.

Daniel Farke's team are the favourites but it's marginal, and the contest is expected to be tight throughout. There are some interesting selection decisions to be made for both sides.

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

Supporters will be making their way to Wembley today in their droves and watching back in Leeds and across the world as Farke's troops aim for promotion. There will also be an array of famous fans cheering on the Whites. Let's take a look at some of those names in net worth order.

1 . Rune Temte - Actor Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jack P Shepherd - Actor Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales