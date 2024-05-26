44 Leeds United famous fans in net worth order including Luke Humphries, Russell Crowe and more

By Toby Bryant
Published 26th May 2024, 07:00 BST

Here are an array of famous fans who will be wanting Leeds United to defeat Southampton in the Championship play-off final

Leeds United fans are set for their biggest game in some time as they face Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. It could be an immediate return to the top tier but the pressure is firmly on the side.

Daniel Farke's team are the favourites but it's marginal, and the contest is expected to be tight throughout. There are some interesting selection decisions to be made for both sides.

Supporters will be making their way to Wembley today in their droves and watching back in Leeds and across the world as Farke's troops aim for promotion. There will also be an array of famous fans cheering on the Whites. Let's take a look at some of those names in net worth order.

Reported net worth - £1m

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

2. Jack P Shepherd - Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

3. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

4. Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

5. Alistair Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.5m

6. Luke Humphries

Reported net worth - £1.5m

