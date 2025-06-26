Leeds United Under-21s will face a trio of sides who featured in last season’s League Two when the EFL Trophy gets underway in September.

Thursday’s draw was to determine which groups the 16 invited Premier League clubs would be placed into. The Whites, thanks to their Category One academy, were among the clubs joining the pre-determined group stage live on Sky Sports on Thursday afternoon.

The draw placed Leeds into Group G alongside Port Vale, Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town, dashing any hopes of derby days against near neighbours like Harrogate Town, Barnsley or Huddersfield Town.

Last season Port Vale escaped League Two, earning promotion with a top-two finish in the table. The Valiants were just four points behind champions Doncaster Rovers and will be a League One club by the time they meet Leeds’ youngsters. It was a tougher season for Fleetwood, who finished 14th in the table and Accrington Stanley had even less to smile about - they ended the campaign in 21st place.

Group stage matches will be scheduled from early September and dates will be confirmed shortly. Matches level after ninety minutes will be determined by penalty kicks up to the semi-final stage, with the final being decided by extra-time and penalties should it result in a draw.

An EFL statement in midweek confirmed the identity of this season’s invited Premier League clubs, for a tournament that was initially just for EFL outfits. It read: "The EFL can confirm the 16 invited sides from Premier League Clubs with Category One Academies that will join Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two Clubs in the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy competition. This season’s under-21 sides hail from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers."