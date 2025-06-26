Summer 2024 Leeds United transfer target Gustavo Hamer is the subject of interest from a top flight club in his native country.

The Brazil-born Dutchman was a target for the Whites last summer, though his club Sheffield United considered a £13m bid derisory and knocked it back straight away.

Though Leeds are still believed to be among the attacking playmaker's admirers, the YEP reported on Wednesday that he had fallen down the pecking order of candidates for the number 10 role in Daniel Farke's team. The Whites are concentrating on adding physicality at the outset of their summer recruitment work and targeting players who can win duels and bring dynamism to Farke's side in the top flight. They are, however, expecting to add attacking flair and will look to bring in quality signings across the front line.

Hamer, who was voted the EFL's Championship Player of the Season despite not being able to fire his team to promotion, is now on the radar of PSV according to journalist Rik Elfrink at Eindhovens Dagblad. The Dutch outlet reports that Hamer is one of a high number of options under consideration by PSV this summer. Eindhovens Dagblad believes that Hamer would set PSV back between around £7m and £10m. His contract expires in two years.

Just 24 hours ago the new Blades boss Ruben Selles was questioned on Hamer's future and admitted there were elements to the situation that were out of his hands.

"He’s a Sheffield United player and I want him to be a Sheffield United player when the market closes," he said. "Obviously I cannot control what happens in the future because the market is so fluid and dynamic but my intention is to keep him as one of our key players. He has been key for us and for the team and if we can keep him that will mean we are in a really powerful place to achieve our target."

Leeds working on deals

Leeds believe their own summer recruitment has got off on the right foot, with free agent striker Lucas Nmecha first through the door, closely followed by top priority defensive addition Jaka Bijol before they hit July. The latter was a £15m signing from Serie A outfit Udinese and had a number of options to pick from this summer, while the YEP understands Nmecha turned down Burnley for an Elland Road move. A third signing is not currently imminent however as Leeds continue to work on a number of possible deals and unless there is a sudden breakthrough, further movement could come next week.

The Whites retain interest in Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, for whom they have placed one bid of £22m so far this summer. They also like Noah Sadiki of USG in Belgium and Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmondsson. Number 9 target Rodrigo Muniz is not for sale according to Fulham, who turned down a bid of £32m from Leeds. Given Fulham's stance it would likely take a push from the player himself at the very least to bring any light to that situation for the newly-promoted side. With a year to go until the World Cup he will be keen to secure regular gametime, having found himself on the fringe of the Brazilian national side, but Fulham hold an option to extend his 2026-ending contract by a further year so will feel very much in control of the situation.