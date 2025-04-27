Double Leeds United snub as rival Burnley and Sheffield United pair scoop main EFL Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke and the club’s star players have been snubbed for top accolades at the EFL Awards.
Three Leeds players were named in the Sky Bet Championship’s team of the season at the awards which were held on Sunday evening.
Dan James, Jayden Bogle and Ao Tanaka were all named in the best XI but all three were overlooked for the player of the season award which went to Sheffield United’s Gus Hamer.
Whites boss Farke was also snubbed for the Championship manger of the season award which went to Burnley’s Scott Parker.
As part of a Black Cats double, Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham was named Championship Young Player of the Season as team mate Chris Rigg took the Championship Apprentice of the Season accolade.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.