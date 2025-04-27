Three Leeds United players have been named in the Sky Bet Championship team of the season at the EFL Awards night.
Leeds and Burnley sealed automatic promotion from the division with two games to go, the Whites and Clarets now going head to head for the Championship title.
Between them, the two clubs are responsible for six players in the official Sky Bet Championship team of the season which was named on Sunday evening as part of the EFL Awards night.
Sheffield United have two men in the team which is completed by two Norwich City men and a Sunderland star. Here, we run through the selected XI.
