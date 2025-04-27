3 Leeds United players named in Championship team of the season with Burnley, Blades, Norwich, Sunderland men

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 27th Apr 2025, 20:00 BST

Three Leeds players are in the Championship team of the season.

Three Leeds United players have been named in the Sky Bet Championship team of the season at the EFL Awards night.

Leeds and Burnley sealed automatic promotion from the division with two games to go, the Whites and Clarets now going head to head for the Championship title.

Between them, the two clubs are responsible for six players in the official Sky Bet Championship team of the season which was named on Sunday evening as part of the EFL Awards night.

Sheffield United have two men in the team which is completed by two Norwich City men and a Sunderland star. Here, we run through the selected XI.

Club: Burnley.

1. GK: James Trafford

Club: Burnley. | Getty Images

Club: Leeds United

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Club: Leeds United | Getty Images

Club: Burnley

3. CB: CJ Egan-Riley

Club: Burnley | Getty Images

Club: Burnley

4. CB: Maxim Esteve

Club: Burnley | Getty Images

Club: Sheffield United

5. LB: Harrison Burrows

Club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Club: Leeds United.

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

Club: Leeds United. | Getty Images

