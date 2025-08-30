Eddie Howe saw his Newcastle United side held to a goalless draw in Saturday evening’s Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United and their fellow Premier League new boys have been tipped to compete by Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe thanks to their recruitment and spending.

Speaking after his side's 0-0 draw at Elland Road, Howe contradicted one of his own players' assessment of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandro Tonali felt Newcastle had dominated and deserved to win what was largely a scrappy clash. Howe saw it slightly differently.

"I don't necessarily see it quite like that," he said. "We defended really well, we had moments in the game. With the ball our creativity was slightly off.

“The game always feels different when you're in it, I had that many times as a player, to when you're on the sidelines. It wasn't a classic. The game the other night was incredible.

“It was always going to be difficult mentally and physically to come into this game. Defensively really good. That's a big positive to take. With the ball creativity was off and that's the big thing to work on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds keeper Lucas Perri made a couple of smart stops and the hosts had to survive a few dangerous moments in their penalty box but at the other end Nick Pope was required to make a vital stop from Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late strike.

The Whites shaded spells in both halves of the game and could compile a strong argument that a winner would have been deserved.

“Coming here is never easy”

Howe believes they, along with Sunderland and Burnley, will compete in a way that newly-promoted sides have failed to in recent Premier League seasons because of their efforts in the transfer market.

"I think they will be competitive," he said. "All three clubs have recruited very well, which is the key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's been a lot of money spent in the Premier League this year to bridge the gap. Coming here is never easy, regardless of time of year or situation Leeds are in. We knew that.

“Newly promoted team, very positive atmosphere, we had to try and control the game to quiet the crowd and I thought we did that well to begin with."