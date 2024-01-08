Leeds United duo 'wanted' as Andoni Iraola addresses Kieffer Moore interest

All the transfer headlines from Elland Road as Leeds United look to add to their squad

Leeds United secured their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon as they beat Peterborough United 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium. Daniel Farke’s side have now won both of their 2024 contests and they’ll be keen to build up some momentum as the new year begins to take shape.

They’ll also be looking to be active in the transfer market this month to add the necessary recruits to help them over the line in the battle for promotion. Here’s a look at the headlines coming out of Elland Road this morning.

Iraola on Moore's future

Andoni Iraola has hinted that he would not stand in Kieffer Moore’s way should he wish to move this month as he continues to be linked away. If reports are to be believed, Moore’s situation at Bournemouth is being monitored by a host of Championship clubs.

Leeds United are one club said to be interested this month, while the likes of Cardiff City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Sunderland have also been linked by the Sun. Moore has struggled for game time with Bournemouth this season and Iraola has been drawn on his future.

“He was close in the summer market to leaving the club, but every party decided he stayed with us," said Iraola said last week on Moore’s situation. “He has been helping the team a lot, but not probably playing as many minutes as he wants.

"It is difficult to take (Solanke) out of the game when we are playing with just one forward. It will be something he (Moore) will have a lot to say about. Some players will prefer to stay and improve their roles, others will prefer to leave for different places where they can play more.

"If that's the player's opinion, the clubs start to negotiate and make the numbers work."

Blackburn chase Leeds pair

Blackburn Rovers are keen on taking both Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt on loan this month. That’s according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, who claims the Lancashire outfit are exploring the possibility of a double loan swoop for the out of favour Leeds United duo.

Neither Cresswell nor Gelhardt currently feature in Daniel Farke’s plans at Elland Road with the pair finding themselves some way down the pecking order. Cresswell has made just four appearances for the Whites this season and will no doubt be desperate to pick up more game time over the second half of the campaign.