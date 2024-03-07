Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ethan Ampadu and Connor Roberts were both named in WhoScored.com’s Championship team of the week for their heroics against Stoke City.

Leeds United were not at their marauding best on Tuesday as they edged out a 1-0 win over the Potters. Daniel James scored the only goal of the game at Elland Road as United kept up the pressure on Ipswich Town.

While Leeds boast arguably the best frontline in the division, their defensive solidity has come to the fore of late. Daniel Farke’s men have kept seven clean sheets from 10 league games since switching Ampadu to centre-back in January.

The 23-year-old has forged a Welsh connection with club and international teammate Joe Rodon at the heart of defence. As for Roberts, he also shined in his first start since his arrival.

Right-back has proven an intriguing area for Leeds in 2023-24, with Djed Spence and Luke Ayling both leaving in January while Jamie Shackleton has struggled with injury, leaving Daniel Farke using makeshift Archie Gray in the role. Adding Roberts - an experienced operator - to their ranks could give Farke the stability from now until May.

Roberts earned a 7.4 rating for his solid display against Stoke while Ampadu ranked slightly higher at 8.2. Elsewhere in the line-up, former Leeds youngster Leif Davis featured as he continues to shine at Ipswich Town.

