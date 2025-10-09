A Leeds United star has assessed the side’s start to the Premier League season.

New Whites striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has declared his Leeds United ‘pay back’ belief with a start to the season assessment and Whites plan.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have gone into the October international break with eight points from seven games played but with fine margins preventing them from adding to that tally.

Leeds looked destined to take a point through a goalless draw from last month’s clash at Fulham only for an unfortunate 93rd-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal which gave the Cottagers a 1-0 victory.

Two weeks later, another late goal cost Leeds two points as Eli Kroupi struck a 93rd-minute equaliser for Bournemouth which snatched the Cherries a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Farke’s side also had chances to beat August’s visitors Newcastle United in a goalless draw and more than enough opportunities to get at least a point from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Calvert-Lewin, though, has declared himself happy with his team’s overall start to the new Premier League season and predicted that “pay back” will await Leeds on the “fine margins” front if continuing with their current plan.

“That's the way it goes in the Premier League”

"I think it's important to stay balanced,” said Calvert-Lewin to LUTV on his team’s start to the new campaign.

"When you win it's important not to get carried away, when you lose it's important not to get too down about it.

"It's a long season, there's 31 games left and 31 chances for us to go and get three points.

"I'm happy with the start to the season that we've had and it's fine margins, that's the way it goes in the Premier League.

"We'll be looking to perhaps turn those fine margins that have gone against us into our favour.

“If you keep doing the basics and doing the right things over the course of the season it pays you back."