The new domestic season is drawing closer and closer as Leeds United get set for their opening EFL Championship clash on August 6 when Cardiff City visit Elland Road.

The Welsh club recently pulled off what could be a major transfer coup with the signing of former Arsenal and Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey, while the Whites are yet to bring any new face in. However, the Yorkshire club are thought to be targeting a new striker and are said to be doing ‘background checks’ on a current target.

Elsewhere, plenty of big names have already left Elland Road in the current window and the asking price for another has reportedly been confirmed amid interest from Premier League sides. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Sunday, July 16:

Leeds United’s Gnoto asking price revealed amid Everton interest

Per a report from Football Insider, Everton will have to pay around the region of £20million to sign Wilfried Gnonto this summer. It is also claimed that if the Italian forward is to leave Elland Road this summer then it will be on a permanent deal, rather than a loan move.

Aston Villa have also been linked with the Leeds star but it appears that the Toffees are the ones most likely to make a move. The 19-year old only signed for Leeds last year for £4 million from FC Zurich and still has four years remaining on his current contract.

Leeds United doing ‘background checks’ on striker target

Leeds United continue to be linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis. Sticking with Football Insider who have also reported that the Whites are doing ‘background checks’ on the forward with a view to a potential summer move.

