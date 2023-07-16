A number of players released by Premier League clubs remain on the market

Leeds United got their pre-season preparations underway against Manchester United in midweek before taking on Barnsley in a behind closed doors friendly on Saturday.

The Whites lost 2-0 to their rivals from across the Pennines in Norway before recording a convincing 9-1 victory over the Tykes.

A number of players have left the club following their relegation with Daniel Farke still waiting to make his first senior signing of the summer.

Rasmus Kristensen was the latest to move on after joining AS Roma on loan on Friday, joining Diego Llorente at the Serie A club.

Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson have also departed on loan while Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles were both released following the conclusion of their deals.

Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts and Alfie McCalmont have made permanent departures from the club with more linked with moves away.

A number of talented players remain on the free agent market, with 35 players released by Premier League sides yet to sign a contract elsewhere. Would any of these players be realistic targets for Leeds? Take a look...

