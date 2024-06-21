Leeds United 'definitely looking at' signing ex-Aston Villa man on free transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The transfer window is open for business as Leeds United continue to be linked with a number of incomings and outgoings

Leeds United are less than a week away from finding out their fixture schedule for the 2024-25 Championship season as Daniel Farke and his side aim for promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

The Whites enjoyed a strong first campaign under Farke but a 90-point tally was only enough for third place finish this time around as Leeds went on to suffer more Championship play-off heartache, this time at the hands of Southampton.

As Euro 2024 continues in Germany, excitement is slowly building as Leeds prepare to kick off their competitive season at the start of August. Before then, a number of players are set to come in and out of Elland Road and we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours from around the club and their Championship rivals.

Leeds ‘definitely looking at’ O’Hare claims Hutton

Former Aston Villa, Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur player Alan Hutton claims Leeds are looking at the possibility of bringing Coventry City ace Callum O’Hare to Elland Road this summer. O’Hare played alongside Hutton at Villa before moving to Coventry in 2020. He made 31 appearances in the Championship last term, scoring six goals and providing three assists. Overall, he has played 182 times for the Sky Blues with 22 goals and 30 assists and Hutton believes O’Hare would be a suitable addition at Leeds.

He is also available on a free transfer, which would provide a boost to Leeds as they aim to stay on the right side of profit and sustainability regulations.

“He fits the bill that Leeds like, he’s an exciting player,” he told Football Insider. “Especially if they’re going to lose somebody like Summerville or Rutter who could possibly be leaving this summer as well.

“They’re going to need to bring somebody in to replace these guys. I know Callum O’Hare well, I’ve played alongside him when I was at Villa. He’s very technically gifted, he’s got an eye for a pass and he can score goals, and he’s still at a good age and he’s got experience at this level. I think that is something Leeds are definitely looking at and he suits them well.”

Coventry sign ‘O’Hare’ replacement

Coventry have confirmed the arrival of Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni on a four-year deal, for a fee reported to be in the region of £5m. The 23-year-old has been tipped to step up and fill the void that could be left if O’Hare does move on from the Sky Blues this summer.

“We’re excited to welcome Jack to Coventry City. He is a talented player with great technical ability, who is adept at getting the ball and driving teams forward and creating opportunities,” said City boss Mark Robins.

“Jack is a young player who we are sure will be popular with our supporters. We are looking forward to welcoming him to the club and to him continuing his development with us.”

Rudoni added: "I am very happy. As soon as I heard of the interest, I was buzzing. I spoke to the manager and his staff and I got a great vibe and a sense of drive from everyone here, and that's what I am about. This is a great fit for me and I am so happy to be here.