Jack Harrison's last-minute winner against Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season will go down in the annals of Leeds United folklore.

The Whites were faced with just a 15 per cent chance of survival headed into the last round of fixtures, but a favour from Eddie Howe's Newcastle United and a victory of their own in west London ensured another season of top flight football.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Charlie Cresswell did not feature in that game, but saw his role in matchday squads increase upon the arrival of head coach Jesse Marsch in February.

England U21 international Cresswell was named on the substitutes' bench in each of Marsch's 12 Premier League outings, coming on during the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

From his pitchside vantage point at Brentford, Cresswell has described the mood on the Leeds bench and the underlying anxiety that punctuated the 2-1 win over the Bees.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cresswell said: "It was a weird feeling being involved in such high-pressured situation on the last day. Weird as in I've never experienced anything like it, being sat on the bench and watching it with radio behind us, asking what their [Burnley v Newcastle] score was, so it was carnage."

PASSION: Defender Charlie Cresswell celebrates Leeds' victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in March (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Cresswell admits the squad did not expect to find themselves in such grave danger but commends his teammates for coming through a mentally and physically-trying ordeal.

"I don't think we expected to be in that situation, but the fact that we faced such adversity throughout the season: the injuries we had - I think that's what led us there, but I'm proud of how we dealt with it and how we came through as a squad, and I thought we thoroughly deserved it [survival]."

"We could only control what we were going to do against Brentford and no matter what the score [was], I thought we would be able to stay up with a win."

Cresswell is set for talks with head coach Marsch and director of football Victor Orta later this month regarding his future at the club.